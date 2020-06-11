KNAPPTON COVE, Wash. — In accordance with current health and safety guidelines, the Knappton Cove Heritage Center and Quarantine Station is closed for the 2020 season.
Several projects are under way during the closure, including installing outdoor interpretive signs, creating an online exhibit, compiling a comprehensive list of ships detained at the station, making a transcription of the station log and expanding the parking area.
Reopening is planned for next year's summer season.
