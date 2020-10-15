LINCOLN, Neb. — Maria Heyen, a sophomore international business and management major from Astoria, is among 35 students selected for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Clifton Builders Program.
Coordinated by the Clifton Strengths Institute in the College of Business, the program enables students to learn from, study alongside and network with fellow entrepreneurial-minded people.
For information, go to business.unl.edu/builders
