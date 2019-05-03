Astoria High School senior Henry Samuelson received a Silent Servant student award from the Peter R. Marsh Foundation of Vancouver, Washington, on Thursday.
Principal Lynn Jackson nominated Samuelson for the award, which recognizes people who “voluntarily and privately serve others in need.” Such people “are indeed the most valuable citizens of our communities,” according to the foundation.
Jackson said the definition fits Samuelson perfectly.
“Henry Samuelson is a young man who has impacted not only his educational community but also the greater community in numerous ways through doing selfless service without the expectation of any recognition or reward,” Jackson said. “He is a positive force for good.”
Samuelson volunteers with Homeless Connect Guide and works with younger people as a youth mentor. In addition to other volunteer work at school and in the community, he also serves as a leader and national ambassador for the 4-H Club. He was presented with the award during an all-school assembly in Astoria on Thursday.
The Silent Servant award came with $500 for Samuelson to spend as he chooses, as well as $1,000 to the high school to “pay forward.” Jackson plans to use the money to honor staff members who have gone above and beyond their job descriptions in serving students and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.