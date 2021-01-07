SEASIDE — The Seaside High School Class of 2021 is holding a plastic bottle and aluminum can drop-off fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the old Seaside High School parking lot. For questions or information, email seasideseniors21@gmail.com
