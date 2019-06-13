The Angora Hiking Club meets at 9 a.m. June 22 at 1125 Marine Drive for an Underground Astoria tour with Jeff Daly. The cost is $15 per person. Those who are planning to attend should email the walk leader, Arline LaMear, at cliffandarline@msn.com by June 20.
For information, go to angorahikingclub.org
