The Angora Hiking Club held its annual meeting at Cullaby Lake on Oct. 18. The new board members are Julie Dorland, president, Dory Lukas, vice president, and Terry Arnall, secretary. Continuing their service to the century-old outdoor enthusiasts’ group are Arline LaMear, chief guide, and Ellen Norris, treasurer and webmaster.
The Angora Hiking Club welcomes hikers interested in the outdoors. Membership is not required to join a hike, but some of the requirements are being 18 or older, and signing a disclaimer. No dogs are allowed.
New COVID-19 rules require wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet of social distance. Signing up early for a hike is encouraged, as group size is limited.
For information, go to angorahikingclub.org.
