SEASIDE — Seaside Police Lt. Bruce Holt shares an overview of the Seaside Police Department's 100-plus year history at the next History & Hops at 6 p.m. Thursday at Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway. He is the longest-serving officer in the department, with over 35 years of service.
History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum, normally on the last Thursday of each month from September through May.
