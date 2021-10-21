Home and chef tour postponed The Astorian Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific is postponing its Home and Chef Tour until the spring due to the pandemic. The new date is April 9.The group is an all volunteer, nonprofit organization providing clothing, care and support to vulnerable children in the community. For information, or to donate, go to www.assistanceleaguecp.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tour Chef Politics Volunteer Nonprofit Organization Alcp Postpone Assistance League Support Care Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Cannon Beach prepares for food tax voteDeaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Vaino Vanni KoskelaObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordDeaths: Oct. 19, 2021Johnson to run for governor as an independentWeber to run for state SenateMost Warrenton firefighters vaccinated by deadline Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.