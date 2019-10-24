Community Action Team is holding two free educational workshops in Astoria during November. Both classes are held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The First Time Homebuyer workshop is Nov. 2, and teaches shopping for a home, financial readiness, understanding mortgages, the closing process and how to protect your investment.
The Financial Education workshop is Nov. 23, and has information about budgeting, saving, goal setting, credit management and improving overall financial health.
Preregistration is required for each class. To register, call 503-325-8098 or email cindkp@cat-team.org
