Community Action Team is holding six free education workshops during May and June. The classes 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The First Time Homebuyer Workshop teaches shopping for a home, financial readiness, understanding mortgages, the closing process and how to protect your investment.
The dates are: May 4 (Astoria), May 11 (Tillamook) and May 18 (St. Helens).
The Financial Education Workshop teaches budgeting, saving, goal setting, credit management and improving overall financial health.
This workshop is held June 1 (Astoria), June 15 (Tillamook) and June 29 (St. Helens).
Preregistration is required. To register, call 503-325-8098 or email cindkp@cat-team.org
Community Action Team is a local Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved counseling agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.