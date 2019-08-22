The Community Action Team at the Northwest Oregon Regional Housing Center is offering two free classes in Astoria: a First Time Homebuyer Workshop on Sept. 7, and a Financial Education Workshop on Sept. 28. Both are being held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The First Time Homebuyer Workshop teaches shopping for a home, financial readiness, understanding mortgages, the closing process and how to protect your investment. The Financial Education Workshop teaches budgeting, saving, goal setting, credit management and improving overall financial health.
Preregistration is required. For information, and to register, call 503-325-8098 or email nmartin@cat-team.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.