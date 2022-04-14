The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Oregon State University

Corvallis

Arch Cape: Brendan Deur.

Astoria: Zander Arnold, Jeffrey Benthin, Emma Biederman, Jacob Edwards, Kevin Ero, Kelsey Fausett, Rowan Fay, Fridtjof Fremstad, Spencer Fulton, Jacob Olson, Dylan Ploghoft, Shrey Sharma, Cassandra Valadez, Elizabeth Whitsett.

Cannon Beach: Chance Giguiere, Connor Kealey.

Gearhart: Hunter Thompson.

Hammond: Mara Dowaliby, Michael Heath.

Seaside: Parker Conrad, Aaron Cote, Darren Garnett, Andrea Harris, Heather Hirsch, Gage Mergel, Luke Verley.

Warrenton: Dylan Altheide-Nielson, Robert Barber, Kora Carelock, Samuel Irwin, Catherine Tapales.

Southern Oregon University

Ashland

Seaside: Emma Taylor.

