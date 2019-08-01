The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.
Eastern Oregon University
La Grande
Cannon Beach: Danielle Williams.
Warrenton: Abby Mathews, Bethany Workman.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
San Jose, California
Astoria: Charlene Harber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.