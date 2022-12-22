The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.
Oregon State University
Corvallis
Arch Cape: Mason Crawford, Brendan Deur.
Astoria: Danyel Allison, Rose Antaki, Amanda Arrington, Jude Atkinson, Jeffrey Benthin, Emma Biederman, Gesika Brock, Alisabeth Clark, Kevin Ero, Stephen Ero, Thomas Faulkner, Rowan Fay, Shirlee Field, Justin Goodyear, Hattie Johnston, Randall Osborn, Dylan Ploghoft, Allyson Pritchard, Nicole Ramsdell, Gwendolyn Rouda, Shrey Sharma, Agustus Smith, Dale Sydnam, Sadie Ward, Elizabeth Whitsett, Evelyn Williams, Hope Womack.
Cannon Beach: Chance Giguiere, Connor Kealey, Isabella Rodriguez.
Gearhart: Danielle Castillo, Liam Matlock.
Hammond: Michael Heath.
Seaside: Harmony Brady, Jacob Brien, Parker Conrad, Aaron Cote, Kjirsten Fastabend, Darren Garnett, Jonathan Granillo, Andrea Harris, Abigail Hines, Sean Olea, Jackson Van Dyke, Payton Westerholm.
Tolovana Park: Kyle Janetsky.
Warrenton: Dylan Altheide-Nielson, Robert Barber, Claire Bussert, Jaaron Green, Gracie Klemp, Stormy Macomb, Aiden Ousley, Gabriel Reed, Joshua Saranpaa, Elise Seppa, Catherine Tapales, Christian Tapales.
