The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Eastern Oregon University

La Grande

Astoria: Michelle Gomes.

Gearhart: Kyle Harrington.

Seaside: Hillary Dochow, Victoria Dochow.

Linfield College

McMinnville

Astoria: Emily Carlson, Sydney Carlson, Kes Sandstrom.

