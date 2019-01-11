The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Grove City College

Grove City, Pennsylvania

Astoria: Matt Grauff.

Oregon State University

Corvallis

Astoria: Jacob A. Olson, Kristen Travers, Sonia R. Ahrens, Alexander J. Autio, Emmanuel A. Goicochea, Colton J. Hatcher, Victoria E. Kee, Rachel S. Lertora, Isabella C. Marincovich Mallares, Teresa L. Nicholson, Rebecca L. Owenby, Senior, Christopher T. Patenaude, Shrida Sharma, Ryan A. Simpson, Kristen C. Sodervick, Kaitlyn S. Truax, Michael A. Zavalza.

Cannon Beach: Annuka A. Brown.

Gearhart: Jessica L. Chisholm, Hunter L. Thompson.

Hammond: Maggie L. Cote.

Seaside: Dawson L. Blanchard, Emma R. Dutcher, Joshua M. Strozzi, Ryanne L. Sunnell, Brittany A. West.

Vernonia: Laura M. Rice, Dylan J. Taylor, Zixian Chen, Benjamin T. Skanes.

Warrenton: Maxwell G. Beaudoin, Sierra Courtney, Krista Morrill, Christine G. Tapales, Lillian H. Teadtke.

Westport: Katie J. Burgher.

