Honor Roll: July 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021

The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Linfield University
McMinnville
Gearhart: Caitlin Hillman.
Seaside: Luke Nelson.
Warrenton: Billy Burgher.

Pacific University
Forest Grove
Astoria: Hailey Ranta, Kylie Witherbee.
Cannon Beach: Katie Weber.
Seaside: Andrea Castro-Martinez.
Warrenton: Majestik De Luz, Isabelle Williams.