The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Linfield University

McMinnville

Gearhart: Caitlin Hillman.

Seaside: Luke Nelson.

Warrenton: Billy Burgher.

Pacific University

Forest Grove

Astoria: Hailey Ranta, Kylie Witherbee.

Cannon Beach: Katie Weber.

Seaside: Andrea Castro-Martinez.

Warrenton: Majestik De Luz, Isabelle Williams.

