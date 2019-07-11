The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.
Corvallis
Astoria: Colton Hatcher, Kristen Travers, Emmanuel Goicochea, Victoria Kee, Shoshanna McCleary, Shrida Sharma, Callie Sheker-Grothe, Ryan Simpson, Kaitlyn Truax, Clay Williams, Michael Zavalza.
Cannon Beach: Annuka Brown.
Clatskanie: Sierra Bechdoldt, Griffin Haas, Jacob Moore.
Gearhart: Josiah Sigler, Hunter Thompson.
Hammond: Maggie Cote.
Seaside: Jensen Liu, Rachel Stahly, Joshua Strozzi, Brittany West.
Vernonia: Dylan Taylor, Sebastian Benjamin, Zixian Chen, Timothy Jennings II, Laura Rice, Benjamin Skanes.
Warrenton: Christine Tapales.
Westport: Katie Burgher.
