The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.
George Fox University
Newberg
Astoria: Mitchell Geisler, Sarah Lertora, Morgan Postlewait, Henry Samuelson.
Gearhart: Jackson Januik.
Seaside: Niquilla Blodgett.
Warrenton: Gabrielle Brinkman, Matthew Burgher.
Grove City College
Grove City, Pennsylvania
Astoria: Matt Grauff.
