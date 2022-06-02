The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Grove City College

Grove City, Pennsylvania

Astoria: Matt Grauff.

Willamette Connections Academy

Scio

Astoria: Trevor Alward, Owen Deane, Sophia Smith.

Gearhart: Blue Young.

Seaside: Blair Wood.

Warrenton: Jacob Bedard, Magnus Moran.

