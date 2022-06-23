The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

George Fox University

Newberg

Astoria: Jeff Lafferty, Henry Samuelson.

Seaside: Niquilla Blodgett.

Warrenton: Matthew Burgher, Marin Donohue.

Weber State University

Ogden, Utah

Astoria: Desiree Newberry.

