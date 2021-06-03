Honor Roll: June 3, 2021 Jun 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following student has qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.Grove City CollegeGrove City, PennsylvaniaAstoria: Matt Grauff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags University College Linfield College Graduate Master Honor Roll Grade Point Average Student School Education Date Matt Grauff Pennsylvania Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeaths: May 29, 2021Everyday People: New boatyard manager sees promising futureCounty to move into lower risk for virusFireworks won't shine in Seaside this summerObituary: Henry Matias PeltoObituary: Nicholas 'Nick' Dan ZafiratosCounty looks at future of North Coast Business ParkFormer YMCA, restored bungalow win historic preservation awardsObituary: Stephen Lee RomanDeaths: May 27, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.