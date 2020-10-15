Honor Roll: Oct. 15, 2020 Oct 15, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.Eastern Oregon UniversityLa GrandeSeaside: Alyssa Goin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags University College Linfield College Graduate Master Honor Roll Grade Point Average Student School Education Date Alyssa Goin Oregon Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCruise ship Regatta heads to Astoria for extended stay during pandemicWarrenton man arrested for violating county moratoriumNew protections sought for rocky shores near Cannon BeachMan dies after jumping from Astoria BridgeState discloses virus outbreak at Astoria school construction siteAuthorities investigating death behind CostcoCounty reports four new virus casesPort pivots back to old waterfront planNeighbor appeals Pacific Seafood dorm in HammondDeaths: Oct. 8, 2020 Images Videos CommentedBrownson, Holcom differ on Astoria's performance (3)Parents look to home-school as an option during the pandemic (2)Guest Column: Protect our gun rights (2)Guest Column: Forests, facts and our future (1)Guest Column: We have more in common than believed (1)Letter: Red flags (1)Oregon Health Authority to host town hall on Pacific Seafood outbreak (1)Major virus outbreak hits Pacific Seafood (1)Northwest Oregon Housing Authority director resigns (1)Letter: Long haul (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.