SEASIDE — Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 has announced the winners of the Hoop Shoot Contest, held Dec. 4. More than 600 boys and girls participated at the local level.

The first place winners in the girls’ divisions are: ages 8-9, Kinsley Thompson, nine throws; ages 10-11, Jahzara Marshall, 12 throws; and ages 12-13, Tiera Spivey five throws.

The first place winners in the boys’ divisions are: ages 8-9, Maleek Marshall, 19 throws; ages 10-11, Sam Jones, nine throws; and ages 12-13, Hayden Halsen, 17 throws.

The winners will advance to the district shoot, hosted by the Seaside Elks Lodge on Jan. 8.

Hoop Shoot, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, is a national Elks program that began in Corvallis.

