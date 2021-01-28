Columbia Memorial Hospital is holding its second annual automated external defibrillator contest in February, which is also American Heart Month. Two community organizations will win $1,300 toward the purchase of AEDs to boost the survival rate of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
Any business, church or organization with a physical location in Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Wahkiakum or Pacific counties is eligible to enter the contest. Organizations can enter to win by writing a 250-word essay explaining why they need an AED on site.
The entry form is at bit.ly/3phpwRO; entries are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 28. Winners will be chosen by the leadership of the WomenHeart of the North Oregon Coast in March, and announced afterward.
Last year’s winners were the Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District and the Astoria Elks Lodge. Any organization that entered the contest last year and did not win is welcome to enter again.