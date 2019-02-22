The Clatsop County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) hosts its annual fundraiser banquet March 16 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Guests will be served dinner and have a chance to bid on auction items and win a variety of raffle prizes while supporting hunting and wildlife conservation.
Ticket packages for adult singles and groups range from $50 to $1,200 and include dinner and a variety of raffle tickets. Raffle items include firearms, hunting, fishing and camping equipment, and a wide variety of outdoor gear. The event also includes the annual Les Schwab Raffle, this year featuring a Sig optics combo, and the new Coastal Farm & Ranch Raffle, featuring a Nosler Custom M48 Liberty rifle.
One OHA membership is required per couple or group. A one-year membership costs $35 for individuals and $45 for families, and includes a subscription to Oregon Hunter magazine and the Oregon Hunter’s Calendar.
All tickets must be purchased prior to March 11 by filling out a banquet form or by calling Wendell Locke at 503-359-3535. Funds raised at the banquet are dedicated to local wildlife habitat conservation projects and youth activities that the chapter sponsors each year.
For information, go to oregonhunters.org
