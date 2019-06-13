The Oregon Hunters Association (OHA), Clatsop County Chapter, is holding its 10th annual Youth Shoot/Family Fun Day (for ages 6 to 17) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Participants must be accompanied by an adult supervisor.
The event features a shotgun skills/skeet shooting station, .22 rifle range, muzzleloader shooting, archery, a BB gun range and firearm safety, as well as angler education, a casting skills station, wildlife pelt display, trapping presentation and youth hunting and outdoor education information. Experienced instructors and assistance are provided, and novices are welcome. A barbecue lunch for all is provided.
The cost is $15 per youth, and can be paid at the door; mandatory adult supervisors attend free. Each youth receives a junior membership in the OHA. Firearms, ammunition and hearing/eye protection are being provided by OHA and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Those who preregister by June 27 are entered into a drawing for a .22 rifle, but must be present to win. To preregister, call 503-440-9934 or email the name(s) of youth, age, and the name of their adult supervisor to clatsopoha5@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.