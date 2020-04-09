HENDERSON, Nev. — International Cultural Exchange Services has announced the ICES Global Impact Scholarship: Five $1,000 scholarships will be given to college-bound students who demonstrate a global perspective.
The scholarship is open to high school juniors and seniors who are enrolled in public, private or home school in the U.S. Along with the scholarship application, students must submit an essay on the topic: "Why is cross-cultural understanding important to our future?"
ICES is accepting applications through May 1, and winners will be notified in June. The application and details are available at icesusa.org/globalimpact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.