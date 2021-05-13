WARRENTON — Warrenton High School student Samuel Irwin has been selected to receive the L.R. Hitchman Family Achievement Award for 2021.
Irwin has dedicated himself to numerous organizations. His achievements include serving as student body president, CommuniCare vice president, football team captain and wrestling team captain.
In addition, he has won the Warrior of the Year award, which is given by Warrenton High School to the student who displays the highest excellence academically while also displaying a significant role in community involvement.
Irwin plans to obtain a degree in biology from Oregon State University, and then enter a physician assistant program to obtain certification.
The $2,000 Hitchman award was established over 30 years ago. The award is offered to a selected junior or senior at Warrenton High School to help defray higher education expenses. Students apply for the award through the school.