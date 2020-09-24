PEO Chapter DL has announced that Itsamar Benetiz-Izarry has received a 2020-2021 Oregon Scholarship for $1,700, awarded by the Oregon State Chapter of PEO to young women in their junior or senior year of college.
Benetiz-Izarry graduated from Clatsop Community College with her Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree this year. This fall she begins her studies in physical therapy at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
PEO scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic record, character, seriousness of purpose and financial need. For information, go to peointernational.org
