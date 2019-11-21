A "Rock for Jeff" fundraiser for stroke survivor Jeff Carden is being held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W. Bond St.
There is a no-host bar, and performers include Ma Barley, the Ad Hoc Blues Band, Sharon Hartley Band and more. All are welcome, donations are appreciated.
