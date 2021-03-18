Tongue Point Job Corps Center is completing a service project to improve literacy in the community by collecting new books for the students of Lewis and Clark Elementary School during March.
Lisa Reid, owner of Lucy’s Books, 348 12th St., is offering a discount on books purchased at her shop for the drive. Books can be selected from a dedicated display of wish list items, then left there for pickup.
Book drop-offs are located at Lucy’s Books or the Administration Building at Tongue Point Jobs Corp Center. Books can be shipped to the center, 37573 Old Highway 30, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Donated books will be delivered to the school on March 31. For information, contact Katrina Morrell Gasser at 503-338-9220.