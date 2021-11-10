Tongue Point Job Corps Center is embarking on a new service project to reduce homelessness in the community by collecting coats, blankets, socks, hats and food for Filling Empty Bellies.

This is the last of four service projects that Tongue Point is spearheading this year in celebration of Management & Training Corporation's 40th anniversary.

Community members wishing to support this effort may contact Amanda Lamb at 503-338-4954 or Adam Darrington at 503-338-5058.

