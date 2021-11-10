Job Corps service project addresses homelessness The Astorian Nov 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tongue Point Job Corps Center is embarking on a new service project to reduce homelessness in the community by collecting coats, blankets, socks, hats and food for Filling Empty Bellies.This is the last of four service projects that Tongue Point is spearheading this year in celebration of Management & Training Corporation's 40th anniversary.Community members wishing to support this effort may contact Amanda Lamb at 503-338-4954 or Adam Darrington at 503-338-5058. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homelessness Project Service Clothing Company Economics Quarter Amanda Lamb Tongue Point Job Corps Center Job Corps Effort Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenDeaths: Nov. 4, 2021Businesses complain about homeless issues downtownAstoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansRiverfront hotel project prompts more code changesDeaths: Nov. 6, 2021Obituary: Barbara Ann SullivanAstoria students tackle cemetery restorationVote count narrows on Cannon Beach food taxCounty reports 29th virus death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.