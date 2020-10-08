The Get There Challenge, sponsored by Sunset Empire Transportation District and Oregon Department of Transportation, runs until Oct. 18.
The challenge includes 20 different remote work and transportation option achievements. Participants can earn badges and points toward weekly and grand prize drawings.
Achievements include optimizing home Wi-Fi, sharpening bike maintenance skills, joining scavenger hunts and logging remote work/telework days and trips made by bike, foot, transit, carpool and vanpool.
Weekly prizes include home Wi-Fi extenders, Hydro Flasks, Dutch Bros. coffee, gear from Showers Pass, Fred Meyer, Café Yumm, Oregon E-Bikes and Ruffwear gift cards. One grand prize winner will receive a $500 cash card.
For information, and to participate, go to GetThereOregon.org.
