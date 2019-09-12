The Jordan’s Hope for Recovery third annual Rally and Fun Run/Walk is being held Sept. 21 at Astoria Middle School, which is a change of venue.
On site registration is at 9:30 a.m., and speakers and a Zumba fitness warmup are at 10 a.m., followed by a 60-minute run/walk. Lunch and music are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A free lunch is provided by Subway, music is by Old Growth, and the speakers include Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. There are also children’s activities, information booths run by local nonprofits and more.
Preregister online at jordanshope.org/2019funrun. Registration, including a T-shirt, costs $15. There is no cost for youth age 12 and younger, but youth T-shirts are only available online for $6.
Online registration closes Friday. A limited number of shirts will be available for those who register at the event.
Jordan’s Hope helps people and their families who struggle with addiction and alcoholism. For information and resources, go to jordanshope.org
