The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail is debuting a trail-wide Junior Ranger program. It is available locally at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Astoria and Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, where there are free Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger activity booklets, and Junior Ranger badges can be earned.
Read-along videos are available online, so participants can hear the activities narrated and audio-described. Another online feature allows kids to hear names of plants and animals in a few of the many Indigenous languages spoken along the Lewis and Clark Trail.
Later this summer, program participants will also be able to engage with tactile maps of the Lewis and Clark Trail. These 3D maps convey the scope and topography of the 4,900 mile expedition route.
Children can also become a Junior Ranger from home by visiting the Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger online page and completing interactive activities.
For information, go to bit.ly/3vnRWfj