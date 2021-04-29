WARRENTON — Local youth mentor David Kautz, of the Shipwreck District of the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America, was presented the Silver Beaver volunteerism award on April 22 at a virtual ceremony. This is the top award that a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon a volunteer mentor.
After several years of serving as the assistant district advisor, Kautz took on his role as chapter advisor. He is also the assistant chairman in charge of the district Pinewood Derby and recruits adult leaders for Pack 540 and Troop 642.
Kautz obtained material to repair damages to Camp Royce-Finel, including vandalism, storm damage and coastal rot. In addition, he helped build a 150-foot raised walkway through the swamp after storm damage cut off part of the main trail access.
A retired U.S. Coast Guard chief, he is active in the Seaside American Legion, and has helped with the Seaside Middle School and Seaside High School wrestling teams, running concessions and doing team statistics.
Kautz has also been involved with the Warrenton and Seaside fire department food drives. He takes pride in serving his community and scouting.
For information about scouting, go to cpcbsa.org or Scouting.org