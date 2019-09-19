On Sept. 7, Michael A. Kee, of Boy Scout Troop 509 in Warrenton, celebrated earning the rank of Eagle Scout with a traditional ceremony.
Master of ceremonies was Kee's uncle and earlier Eagle recipient, Roger Kee; fellow scouts Parker Kee, Jacob Kaup and Hunter Kautz assisted with the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, Kee was awarded the Clatsop Post 12 American Legion Norman Doney Memorial Scholarship. Presenting the award were Scott Parker, first vice commander, Mike Phillips, adjutant, and Eric Jones, American Legion member.
Kee attends Western Oregon University and is seeking a degree in education. He plans to teach at the high school level.
