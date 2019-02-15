Astoria Realtor Victor Kee has been honored with a $5,000 Realty Community Service Award grant for the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank from Wells Fargo for his longterm commitment to the food bank.
This award is part of its RealtyWINS program, which celebrates real estate agents and brokers who make an impact in their communities by awarding grants to the nonprofit organizations they serve.
Kee, a principal real estate broker with Pete Anderson Realty Office, rallies other real estate agents and the broader community to help eradicate hunger in Clatsop County through emergency food assistance.
Kee serves as the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Society Advisory Council chairman, and is a 2008 Good Neighbor Award recipient for his work with the Seaside Sunday Supper and Meals-on-Wheels programs.
He also has served by mentoring and training mentors for the National Association of Realtors Volunteering Works program.
He has been appointed by the governor to serve three consecutive terms on the Oregon State Real Estate Board, and is a past president of the Oregon Certified Residential Specialists, Realtors Land Institute and the Clatsop Association of Realtors.
On Feb. 7, Kee was joined by local real estate agents and Wells Fargo team members as they organized the food pantry and prepared food donations for delivery to Clatsop families and individuals in need.
