The Astoria Kiwanis Club is holding a Celebration of 100 Years on Oct. 19 at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. There is a no-host bar. The public is welcome.
Special guest is state Sen. Betsy Johnson. She is attending as a member of Kiwanis.
Tickets cost $22.50 per person. For information, call Rick Newton at 503-338-2279 or email rick@eyeofnewt.net
