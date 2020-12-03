The Astoria Kiwanis Club is selling Christmas trees on the southeast corner of the Astoria Safeway parking lot. The hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required.
The proceeds will fund Kiwanis' mission to help children of all ages, from providing Christmas gifts and meals for foster children to sponsoring Key Clubs at Astoria and Knappa high schools and awarding scholarships to qualified graduating seniors.
This is the 16th straight year the club has sold Christmas trees.
For information, call Frank Spence at 561-635-1194.
