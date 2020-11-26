At radio station KMUN's annual member meeting, held virtually on Nov. 7, new board members Todd Lippold, of Seaside, and Kathleen Sayce, of Nahcotta, Washington, were welcomed, along with re-elected members Victoria Stoppiello, of Manzanita, and Sarah Lu Heath, of Astoria.
In addition, outstanding volunteers were recognized. The Director's Award was given to Lisa Smith, of Long Beach, Washington.
Starting in 2002 as station manager, she put together a news department through grants and a news model, still used today. As a board member, she organized the grant writing committee. She has a show on Tuesday mornings.
The LinMarie DiCianni "We Can Do It" Award for Extraordinary Volunteerism was awarded to Jim Dott, of Astoria, and Merianne Myers, of Warrenton.
Dott has been working behind the scenes, scheduling and producing episodes of Bedtime Stories. Myers has taken on scheduling, delivering, receiving and disinfecting mobile recording equipment.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 70 volunteers prerecord their shows from home. This group was named Programmers of the Year for learning new skills on the fly.
Rookie Programmer of the Year goes to DJ B of Astoria, and Volunteer of the Year was Jacob Lewin, of Astoria, for his contribution to the news department during the pandemic and the 2020 election.
For information, or to donate, go to coastradio.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.