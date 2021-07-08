CANNON BEACH — A new KMUN translator has been installed in Cannon Beach, and the radio station can be found there at 89.3 FM. The translator site is at the north end of town, well above the inundation zone. It is atop a 50-foot tower, which will also accommodate antennas for local ham, General Mobile Radio Service and official Cannon Beach emergency radios.
The success of this project was made possible through the collaboration of KMUN staff and volunteers, city employees, members of the Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club and local contractors.
The project received financial support from the Oregon Community Foundation, M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Pacific Power Foundation and Cannon Beach community members.