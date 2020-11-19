KMUN has participated in GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, since 2014, by giving back to local nonprofits. This year, GivingTuesday is Dec. 1.
"We're opting to highlight local nonprofits through brief air spots at the top of each hour, throughout the week leading up to GivingTuesday, and on GivingTuesday itself," Janet Fryberger, KMUN membership director, said. "We're calling it KMUN: Looking Forward, Giving Back."
This is a broadening of KMUN's promos for nonprofits program launched in January, which airs an informative segment about a local nonprofit at 5:48 p.m. weekdays.
Donations are encouraged through KMUN's Facebook page, bit.ly/FBKMUN, or at coastradio.org.
