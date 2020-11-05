Coast Community Radio KMUN’s 407 donors, including 84 new members, helped the station raise $58,000 during the fall membership drive. One member, who donated several thousand dollars, and another, who donated stock shares, pushed the fundraiser over the anticipated goal of $50,000.
KMUN’s business model is that at least one-third of the operating budget comes from the community as memberships. Donors were directed to the donation page on the KMUN website during the virtual fundraising event.
