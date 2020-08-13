Local noncommercial radio station KMUN was awarded a COVID-19 relief grant of $11,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant was secured in late July.
KMUN, which operates independently, works on a tight budget. Income to the station from businesses has decreased by 50%.
“A lot of organizations are in need right now,” station manager Graham Nystrom said. “We’re honored and grateful that OCF acknowledges the vitality of our services by supporting us with COVID relief funding during this difficult time.”
KMUN has been able to keep playlists and personalities by shifting programmers from in-studio broadcasting to mobile recording studios, and to bring back longtime morning host Kathleen Morgain to cover news in Washington state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.