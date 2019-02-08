The Knights of Columbus Council holds its annual Spaghetti Dinner and Raffle from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the St. Mary, Star of the Sea School auditorium, 1411 Grand Ave. All are welcome.
The classic Italian dinner menu consists of spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread and an assortment of beverages, including wine.
The cost is $12 per person for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger, and $30 per family. Desserts are available for purchase from the youth group.
Raffle tickets are being sold with cash prizes of $500, $250, $100, $50 and $25. The drawing takes place the evening of the dinner, but ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Tickets cost $5 each, and can be purchased at the dinner or until 4 p.m. today at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish office.
The spaghetti dinner is the largest fundraiser of the year for the William J. Leahy Astoria Knights of Columbus council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.