Cody Lachica received a Margaret Howell Scholarship in the amount of $1,250 from the Astoria PEO Chapter DL.
Lachica aims to pursue a post-secondary education at a college or university to earn a degree in business administration.
The PEO Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization, is dedicated to providing education opportunities for women. For information, go to peointernational.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.