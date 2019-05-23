A $600,000 grant awarded recently by the U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Grant Program moves the North Coast Land Conservancy one step closer to conserving 3,500 acres of forest in the mountains above Oswald West State Park.
NCLC is in the third year of a five-year campaign to acquire what it calls the Rainforest Reserve, which will conserve the high peaks and headwaters above Oswald West State Park and create an unbroken conservation corridor stretching from the summits of Onion, Angora and other peaks to the nearshore ocean, already protected as part of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.
The grant specifically targets protection of the headwater streams that supply drinking water to Cannon Beach and Arch Cape. NCLC’s proposal was the only one to receive the maximum allowable funding in this highly competitive nationwide grant program, according to NCLC Executive Director Katie Voelke.
For information about the proposed Rainforest Reserve, go to bit.ly/NCLCrainforest
