SEASIDE — The North Coast Land Conservancy is hosting “NCLC 101: An Introduction” on March 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.

The event explains the day-to-day operations of the organization, its history and current conservation efforts on the Oregon Coast. To register, go to bit.ly/3Y16IYu.